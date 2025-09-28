Monday Mailbag: catch vs. no catch

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The Monday Mailbag includes questions about the elevator at Eggerss Stadium, a record setting performance, Bluffton vs. Lima Central Catholic, and Marion Local vs. Versailles.

Q: What is going on with the elevator situation at the (Eggerss) stadium? We’ve been told more than once that it would be running in time for home games this season. Now, a notice was issued today (Friday) it won’t be available again tonight due to the inspection. That’s three games out of five. Is there something we’re not being told? Name withheld upon request

A: No doubt, it’s frustrating for all involved that elevator isn’t available yet. It was on back order last year, but was expected to be fully functional and up and running (no pun intended) for this season. The current delay has been caused by a part that is on order. Once it arrives and is installed, then the elevator will have its final state inspection and hopefully be cleared for use. There’s no great cover-up or conspiracy, it’s just one of those frustrating things that has taken longer than hoped.

Q: The OHSAA has a state record book for football, which is fun to read. I looked at it Saturday after reading your story about Liam Putman’s seven sacks, but out of all the categories listed, I don’t see one for sacks. Am I somehow missing it? Name withheld upon request

A: I did the same thing and I didn’t see it either. Along with that, there’s no category for most tackles in a game, season or career either. I’m going to submit the information about Putman’s game and request if nothing else, it be placed in the “Individual Miscellaneous Feats” category. With the passing game becoming such a big part of the game though, the OHSAA may want to consider adding a sack category.

Q: Are you surprised that Lima Central Catholic beat Bluffton Saturday night and how do you think Crestview will do against the Pirates this week? Name withheld upon request

A: I picked Bluffton to win the game but I’m not shocked the Thunderbirds won it. I’m a little surprised by the margin though. A lot of people were high on LCC entering the season and they’re obviously very talented. They’re also the only NWC team left with an overall undefeated record and one could argue they’re in the driver’s seat.

As far as Friday’s game against Crestview, check back on Thursday. I’ll make my official prediction then.

Q: Have you seen the controversial play from Friday night’s Marion Local vs. Versailles game? It was late in the game, a catch that wasn’t actually a catch. The video is all over the internet. Is there anything Versailles can do, because it seems like they got the short end of the stick. Name withheld upon request

A: I’ve seen it and yes, you can make an argument it wasn’t a catch, especially when you watch it in slow motion. In real time, tough call. I suppose if they wanted to, Versailles could file a protest with the OHSAA, but it’s not going to change the outcome of the 20-19 Marion Local victory. It doesn’t work like that.

There’s also this, and it’s probably not a popular thought, especially in Versailles – there’s no doubt the Tigers played a great game and had Marion Local on the ropes. It was 19-7 at one point and one can easily argue Verailles deserved to win and snap Marion Local’s now 70-game winning streak. Yes, the catch/non-catch obviously played a big role, but what other plays played a role? I’m not trying to pin blame, but a missed PAT and a missed two-point conversion loomed large, as did an interception.

In the end, it was a great game by two great teams. Versailles is 4-2 with a pair of one point losses – the other was 26-25 to New Bremen on the final play of the game. I only wish Marion Local and Versailles could meet again in the playoffs but sadly, that won’t happen since Versailles in Division V and Marion Local is in Division VII.

As always, if you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.