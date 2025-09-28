More than a dozen people injured in Sunday accidents

This Malone University van was involved in a Sunday morning accident at U.S. 30 and Convoy Rd. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Sunday was a busy day for troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with other local first responders.

A total of 13 people were injured in a pair of crashes late Sunday morning. One of the accidents occurred shortly after 10 a.m. at U.S. 30 and Convoy Road. It involved a car and a van marked Malone University. Along with the highway patrol, Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene, along with EMTs from Convoy, Van Wert, Wren, Middle Point, Scott and Payne. Eight people were transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. It’s believed those hurt in the crash suffered only minor injuries. A crash report is expected to be available sometime today.

According to a dispatcher at the patrol post, another crash occurred at Dutch John Road and Dixon Cavett Road shortly before 12 p.m. Five people were injured in that accident, but the extent of their injuries is unknown, along with details of the crash. The post is expected to have a crash report today.

Shortly after that crash, OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital went on diversion, meaning incoming patients had to be transported to other hospitals.

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which covers Van Wert and Paulding counties, was also dispatched to the scene of a late Sunday morning crash that left a Williams County man dead.

The call to the intersection of Ohio 637 and County Road 138 in Jackson Township came in at 11:41 a.m. During the investigation, it was found that a 2012 Harley Davidson Street Glide 103 driven by Lance M. Bolenbaugh, 48, of Bryan, had been hit head-on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a report from the post, Grady K. Barton, 17, of Oakwood, was operating a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on Ohio 637, while Marisela Soto Vazquez, 31, of Paulding, was also northbound in a 2016 Toyota RAV. Bolenbaugh was southbound on a 2012 Harley Davidson Street Glide 103.

Soto Vazquez was slowing to make a left turn onto County Road 138. Barton was traveling behind her and failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead. Barton swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid Soto Vazquez, but sideswiped her vehicle and traveled into the southbound lane, striking Bolenbaugh.

Barton suffered minor injuries and Soto Vazquez was not injured in the crash.

Assisting troopers on scene were deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding EMS, Paulding Fire Department, Gideon’s Towing and Recovery, Hague’s Towing and Repair, and a representative for the Paulding County Coroner’s Office.

The accident remains under investigation.

Another accident occurred in the 700 block of Leeson Ave in Van Wert at approximately 4:20 p.m. Sunday, when a vehicle hit a parked vehicle in the parking lane. The driver was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital and the crash is under investigation by the Van Wert Police Department.