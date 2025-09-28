Tickets available for upcoming play

Submitted information

Reservations are now open for members and will open on Wednesday, October 1, to the general public for Off Stage Productions’ next dinner theatre show “The Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant”, a two-act comedy written by Leslie Kimbell.

Show dates are October 17-19 and 24-26. Saturday and Sunday performances will be dinner theatre shows. For Saturday performances, the doors will open at 6 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m. For Sunday matinee performances, the doors will open at 12:30 p.m., with dinner at 1 p.m., followed by the show at 2 p.m. Burtch’s Barn to Table Catering will provide the buffet meals, and cost of dinner and show will be $30.

For both Friday performances Off Stage Productions will again be doing “Popcorn Night” with no dinner included, but popcorn will be included with the cost of the show. Water and pop will also be available for purchase. Doors open for the Friday performances at 7 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m. Cost for the “Popcorn Night” performances will be $16

Performances will again be held in the Commons at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert. Enter Door 13 off the back parking lot where plenty of parking is available.

The show

This show is a sequel to “Four Old Broads” featuring the same characters with some wacky new friends. Against her better judgement, Lurleen Dupree is throwing the seventh annual Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Beauty Pageant. Martha Parcell is certain that it is finally her year to win. But Beatrice, Imogene and Eaddy have other plans. Throw in a tambourine-playing squirrel, dueling Elvises, and an unfortunate spray-tanning incident and you’re in for a knee-slapping, side-splitting night of light theatre.

Cast

Beatrice Shelton: Stephanie Wagner

Eaddy Mae Clayton: Connie Friemering

Imogene Smith: Michelle Foster

Maude Jenkins: Jennifer Rigdon

Sam Smith: Ed Eichler

Lurleen Dupree: Amy McConn

Clovis Crown: Matt Krol

Martha Parcell: Joelle May

Hazel Dillard: Lisa Eichler

The director is Mary Blanche Hengstler and Julie Lang is the costumer.

Call the box office number 419.605.6708 to reserve your tables or seats. Box office hours are 12-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, no Sunday calls please.