Weekend roundup: volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Lady Knight Invitational

Crestview went 1-2 in the Leland Smith Insurance Lady Knight Invitational on Saturday. Ottawa-Glandorf topped the Lady Knights 25-15, 25-21 in the opening match. Crestview was then victorious vs. Norwalk St Paul 22-25 25-17, 25-19, but then lost to Marion Local 22-25, 25-20, 28-30.

In the three combined matches, Haley McCoy finished with 29 kills and Kaci Gregory added 27 and Lillie Best 21. Emily Lichtle had a combined 53 assists and Lydia Grace finished with a total of 29 digs. Gregory was perfect from the service line, going 46-of-46 with six aces.

Crestview (11-5) be back in action tonight as they host the Kalida Wildcats in non-conference action. The JV match will begin at 5:30pm.

Lincolnview 3 Hicksville 0

The Lancers enjoyed a three-set sweep of Hicksville, 25-18, 25-20, 25-13 on Saturday.

Ila Hughes had 12 kills and two aces and Kara Suever recorded 11 kills and three blocks in the match. Anabel Horstman and Ella Elling chipped in with seven and six klls respectively. Brooklyn Byrne had five blocks and Makynlee Dickinson and Beth Hughes each had seven digs. Dickinson added 35 assists.

Lincolnview (12-5) will travel to Bluffton on Tuesday.

Bryan 3 Van Wert 0

Bryan recorded a straight set victory over Van Wert, 25-14, 25-10, 25-10 on Saturday. The Cougars will return home to face Delphos Jefferson for Senior Night tonight.

Soccer

Coldwater 7 Crestview 1

COLDWATER – The Lady Knights fell to Coldwater 7-1 on Saturday. Ellie Ward had one goal with an assist from Evie Williman. Ella Lamb had 18 saves with defensive support by Kenzie Heffner and Evvy Lamb. Crestview will host Delphos Jefferson for Senior Night tonight.