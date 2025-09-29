Dean Z returning to the Niswonger

By Quincy Thompson

Dean Z – The Ultimate Elvis returns to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Sunday, February 15, for one night only. This marks Dean Z’s second appearance at the Niswonger, back by popular demand, and we anticipate a sellout.

Presented by OhioHealth, with supporting sponsors Westwood Behavioral Health and First Federal Bank in Van Wert, this high-energy concert celebrates the timeless music, charisma, and showmanship of Elvis Presley—from the early Sun Records hits to the iconic Vegas years. Dean Z’s acclaimed production features a stellar band, dynamic vocals, and the unmistakable spirit that made Elvis the King.

“OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital is proud to be the presenting sponsor. Supporting the arts and live entertainment is just one of the many ways we show our commitment to this community,” said Paula Stabler, President of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. “Van Wert LIVE brings people together, and we’re honored to play a role in making these experiences possible for our friends, families, and neighbors.”

Through Dean Z, the music of Elvis Presley will fill the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Sunday, February 15. Photos submitted

For nearly two decades, Dean Z has performed thousands of shows for millions of people around the globe, being named by Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) as the world’s greatest Elvis tribute artist in 2013. Dean was officially awarded EPE’s “Ultimate” title, and starred in their international touring production Elvis Lives (with over 500,000 tickets sold).

“First Federal is ‘One for the Money’ and excited once again to join our great partners at Van Wert LIVE in support of yet another outstanding show at the PAC,” said Thad Eikenbary, VP of Commercial Lending.

“Put on your ‘Blue Suede Shoes’ and join us for Dean Z. As always, we are proud to align with our friends at Van Wert LIVE to bring the highest quality of arts and entertainment to the Van Wert area. We look forward to seeing you at the PAC and at our new branch at 820 N. Washington St., especially if you are looking for help with the financial needs of your business.”

First Federal of Van Wert is a supporting sponsor. Pictured above are (back row, left to right): Brian Renner, Quincy Thompson, Stephanie Phillips, Shannon Greve and Thad Eikenbary. Front row: Madison Bronson, Brie Hefner, Meah Johnson, and Sydney King.

Members can get tickets now. Not a member yet? Join today and secure the perfect seat without waiting for the public on-sale. Tickets go on sale to the public on October 9. Join the crowd of excited Elvis fans who want to experience the thrill of the rock n’ roll legend.

“Westwood Behavioral Health Center is proud to partner with Van Wert Live and sponsor an unforgettable afternoon of entertainment at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, featuring world-renowned Elvis tribute artist Dean Z, CEO Mark Spieles said.This event highlights our on-going commitment to community partnerships and the power of music to uplift, connect, and support mental wellbeing. Together, we celebrate the healing impact of the arts and the strength of our community.”

“Dean Z – The Ultimate Elvis” will take you on a musical journey spanning the 20 year career of the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, from his rise to fame in the 1950s, to his infamous Las Vegas performances of the 1970s. “Dean Z – The Ultimate Elvis” boasts a powerful 11-piece band, horn section, incredible background vocalists and immersive video content for a truly unforgettable concert experience!

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.