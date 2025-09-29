John D. Rist

John D. Rist, 59, of Middle Point passed away on Saturday, September 27, 2025 at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne.

He was born September 14, 1966 in Oak Hill, Ohio, to John M. and Evelyn (Walker) Rist who both preceded him in death. On August 19,1989 he married Kelly Dickman, who survives in Middle Point.

John is survived by his children, Colt (Mackanzie) Rist and Alicia (Copsey) Bogle both of Middle Point. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Carson and Tayden. His dog Bosco meant the world to him.

John had been a truck driver for most of his life. He was currently working at Crown Equipment. He served in the United States Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune from 1985-1987. John dearly loved anything to do with cars. He spent his weekends racing at the drag strip or going to a car show. Even though he was a ‘Chevy Guy’ he was proud of and showed his restored 1983 Dodge van. He will always be remembered as a true and loyal friend. Most of all he was a loving father, dad, and ‘PawPaw’ to his grandchildren.

It was John’s wish to be cremated.

A celebration of John’s life will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 12, at the Middle Point Community Building.

Weber Funeral Home, Delphos, was entrusted to care for John.

Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.