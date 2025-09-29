Money raised for student scholarships

VW independent staff/submitted information

Northwest State Community College recently hosted its fifth annual Van Wert Campus golf outing at Hickory Sticks Golf Club in Van Wert. 96 participants enjoyed a fun day of golf, games and prizes, all in an effort to raise NSCC scholarship dollars for Paulding and Van Wert learners. Over $16,000 was raised as a result of the outing. In total, over $66,000 has been raised by the five golf outings.

The money raised at the golf outing will go towards scholarships specifically for Paulding and Van Wert learners. NSCC has awarded nearly $2 million in total Foundation scholarships the past two years.

“Paulding and Van Wert learners will benefit from these scholarships, and from the generosity shown by the local communities at this golf outing,” said Robbin Wilcox, Executive Director of the NSCC Foundation.

Golfers enjoyed a day on the course and at the same time benefitted the NSCC Foundation. Photo submitted

NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez also provided some inspired remarks about the imminent opening of the Van Wert Campus, with on-site classes set to begin very soon. Wade Adamson, Plant Director at Danfoss (the title sponsor), also provided brief remarks about the importance of NSCC having a physical presence in the community, to prepare today and tomorrow’s workforce through quality hands-on education and training.

Northwest State serves a six-county service area of Williams, Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding and Van Wert counties. Nearly 25 percent of the six-county population resides in Paulding and Van Wert counties. NSCC is anticipating an October 10 receipt of the Certificate of Occupancy at its Sycamore St. satellite campus in order to open its doors.

The NSCC Foundation was established in 1978 to provide support for the students, people and programs of NSCC.