Prep roundup: volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Kalida 3 Crestview 2

In a match featuring a pair of state-ranked teams, Kalida (No. 8, Division VII) won a five set thriller over Crestview (No. 16, Division VI) 22-25, 26-24, 25-20, 26-28, 15-8 on Monday.

Kaci Gregory led the Lady Knights with 23 digs and 16 kills, while Haley McCoy had 18 kills. Lillie Best had 14 kills and was 17-of-20 serving three aces. Lydia Grace finished with 20 digs and was 15-of-15 serving with an ace, while Emily Lichtle and Nora Perkins had 27 and 17 assists. Perkins was 22-of-23 at the service line with two aces.

Ellie Ward (blue 7) scored two goals vs. Delphos Jefferson. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Crestview (11-6) will travel to Delphos Jefferson tonight.

Van Wert 3 Delphos Jefferson 0

On Senior Night, the Cougars won their first match of the season by defeating Delphos Jefferson in straight sets, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18 on Monday.

Van Wert (1-16) will travel to Ottawa-Glandorf tonight.

Soccer

Crestview 3 Delphos Jefferson 3

The Lady Knights tied Delphos Jefferson 3-3 in a NWC Senior Night match on Monday. Ellie Ward had two goals and Evie Williman had one goal and two assists. Ella Lamb had 13 saves in goal and was assisted in defense by Madi Springer and Dakota Thornell.

Crestview (4-8-2, 1-2-1 NWC) will cross the state line to face New Haven on Wednesday. Delphos Jefferson (5-8-2, 1-2-1 NWC) will host Miller City on Thursday.

Bluffton 6 Lincolnview 0

At Steinmetz Field, the Pirates defeated Lincolnview 6-0 on Monday. The Lancers (2-8-1) will host Fort Jennings on Thursday.