Real estate transfers 9/22-9/26/2025

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place from September 22-26, 2025.

Anna Rose Geiger, Kevin Wynn Geiger, Anna Rose Geiger ATTY, Kevin Wynn Geiger ATTY to Stanley A. Sinn – a portion of Section 34 in Union Township.

Estate of Rhett A. DeCamp, Rhett DeCamp, Estate of Minnie A. DeCamp to Edger Rice, Debbie Pollock, Jeff DeCamp, Tammy Painter, Mary Ann Young, Brandy Helmer – a portion of Section 4 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 4 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 4 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 4 in Ridge Township.

Florence R. Nolan, Nancy S. Wilcox, James A. Wilcox, Jeffery L. Nolan, Julie Nolan, Lisa K. Nolan, Adam Lassiter, Paul McGraw, Elizabeth Lassiter, Lisa Nolan to Richard Fields – Van Wert outlots, lot 107.

Kimmy R. Ricker, Ricky L. Ricker to Curtis J. Burley – Van Wert outlots, lot 3450.

Julia M. Trejo to Alea Rex, Tyler Rex – Van Wert inlots, lot 1170.

Frema B. Habegger Revocable Trust, Frema B. Habegger Revocable Trust TR, Kenneth L. Habegger TR to Daniel J. Bauer – a portion of Section 13 in Tully Township.

Scott A. Long to Tessa M. Long, Tessa Long – a portion of Section 31 in Tully Township.

Estate of Daniel L. Morris to Rose A. Morris, Rose Anne Morris – Delphos inlots, lot 161; Delphos outlots, lot 1.

Van Wert County Area Joint Vocational Board of Education to Austin Meyer – Van Wert inlots, lot 1553.

Randy R. Perl to Randy R. Perl, Debra S. Thatcher – Van Wert inlots, lot 4046.

Patricia Ann Ford, Patricia Ann Ford ATTY, Cynthia Elaine Ford ATTY, Cynthia E. Ford ATTY to Cynthia Elaine Ford, Vickie Lynn Smith, Deborah Sue Pfoser – Van Wert inlots, lot 3140.

Estate of Kyle J. Wyandt, Kyle P. Wyandt, Kyle P. Wyandt EX, Troy Kerns EX, Kyle J. Wyandt EX to Kellen John Elwer, Elizabeth Elwer – Van Wert inlots, lot 164.

James B. Schleeter, Crystal D. Schleeter to James B. Schleeter, Crystal D. Schleeter – a portion of Section 3 in Hoaglin Township.

Hilo H. Ray, Hilda Rose Ray to Marcus G. Simindinger, Lisa L. Simindinger – Van Wert inlots, lot 3678.

Estate of John E. Vining to Teresa J. Vining – a portion of Section 19 in Harrison Township.

Linda L. Warthman, Mike Warthman to Linda L. Warthman Revocable Trust Agreement, Linda L. Warthman Revocable Trust Agreement TR – a portion of Section 29 in Willshire Township; a portion of Section 32 in Willshire Township; a portion of Section 32 in Willshire Township.

Mike Warthman, Linda L. Warthman to Linda L. Warthman Revocable Trust Agreement, Linda L. Warthman Revocable Trust Agreement TR – a portion of Section 29 in Willshire Township; a portion of Section 29 in Willshire Township; a portion of Section 32 in Willshire Township; a portion of Section 32 in Willshire Township; a portion of Section 32 in Willshire Township; a portion of Section 32 in Willshire Township.

Gary G. Mosier, Diane R. Mosier, Diane R. Sherer to Gary G. Mosier, Diane R. Mosier – Van Wert inlots 4179; a portion of Section 9 in Jennings Township; a portion of Section 16 in Jennings Township.

Amy Johns, Ricky Johns Jr. to Ronald L. Winhoven Sr., Mary A. Winhoven – a portion of Section 13 in Union Township.

Edwins B. Wickey, Catherine L.K. Wickey, David M. Wickey Jr., Barbara Wickey, Edwin E. Wickey, Edwin Wickey to Edwin B. Wickey, Catherine L.K. Wickey – a portion of Section 14 in Willshire Township.

Ryan T. Frey, Jenna Frey to Ryan T. Frey, Jenna Frey – a portion of Section 20 in Hoaglin Township.

Jason J. Harris, Jennifer L. Harris to Jason J. Harris, a portion of Section 6 in Washington Township.

Estate of Kristina M. Koester, Kristina M. Goffena, Kristina Goffena to Marcus P. Koester – Willshire inlots, lot 38.

Spike’s Play Place LLC to Whitclay LLC, a portion of Section 14 in Pleasant Township.

Thomas A. Gordon Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Thomas A. Gordon Living Trust Agreement TR, Nicholas D. Gordon TR to Troy S. Treece, Leah P. Treece – a portion of Section 21 in Pleasant Township.

Thomas A. Gordon Revocable Living Trust, Thomas A. Gordon Revocable Living Trust TR, Nicholas D. Gordon TR, Thomas A. Gordon Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Thomas A. Gordon Living Trust Agreement TR, Nicholas D. Gordon TR to Jagi LLC – a portion of Section 21 in Pleasant Township.

SM Rental Investments LLC to Seth A. Moser – Van Wert inlots, lot 2535.

Susan M. Ricker to Chelsey Vann, Derrick Vann – Delphos inlots, lot 933.

Samantha M. Baker to Timepiece Properties LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 2842.