Sponsors, volunteers sought for annual holiday event

Christmas at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert is a popular draw during the holiday season. A lot of volunteer work goes into the annual event. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

Well in advance of the holidays, preparations are underway for an immensely popular holiday event in downtown Van Wert.

The Van Wert Service Club, Optimist Club of Van Wert, Main Street Van Wert, and the Van Wert Parks Department are once again joining forces to bring the magic of the holidays to the community with Christmas at Fountain Park.

This beloved holiday tradition will kick off with a special opening night ceremony on Wednesday, November 26, in partnership with Main Street Van Wert. The event promises to delight guests of all ages with sparkling lights, festive displays, and a family-friendly atmosphere that captures the spirit of the season.

“Christmas at Fountain Park has become one of Van Wert’s favorite traditions,” event organizers said. “Each year, we aim to make it even bigger and better for our community, and we can only do that with the generous support of our donors and volunteers.”

Sponsorship opportunities

Funds raised will cover opening night expenses, upkeep, and the purchase of new and exciting displays. Sponsors will be recognized on social media throughout the season and on a banner displayed in the park.

Silver sponsorship: $25-$150

Gold sponsorship: $151-$499

Platinum sponsorship: $500+

Financial contributions can be mailed to Holiday at Home, P.O. Box 343, Van Wert, OH 45891. Checks should be made payable to “Holiday at Home.” Individuals (not businesses) seeking a tax-deductible contribution must make checks payable to The Van Wert County Foundation but still mail them to P.O. Box 343, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Donations must be received by October 31, to be included on the display banner. For invoices or W-9 paperwork, donors can contact Breanne Sudduth at bsudduth@eisenhauermfg.com, or Thaison Leaser at thaison.leaser@edwardjones.com.

Volunteer opportunities

Volunteers are essential to making Christmas at Fountain Park a success. Groups and individuals are encouraged to join in the setup and decorating efforts. Volunteer groups will be recognized on social media.

Setup days

Saturday, November 8 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 9 and 16 from 1-5 p.m.

Tear down days

Friday, January 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, January 3, 9 a.m. until complete

To sign up to volunteer, contact Breanne Sudduth via email or send a message through the Christmas at Fountain Park Facebook page.