Auditions to be held for next production

The Van Wert Civic Theatre is preparing to bring holiday laughter and warmth to the stage with its upcoming production of One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall, a contemporary comedy by Lynne Halliday, James Hindman, Arlene Hutton, and Craig Pospisil. The show will be directed by Ashley Roberts.

Auditions will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, October 12-13 at the theatre, located at 118 S. Race St., Van Wert.

One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall unfolds in eight short, funny, and heartfelt stories that take place on Christmas Eve inside a bustling shopping mall. From a lovesick Santa and an overzealous mall cop to frantic shoppers and surprisingly wise teenagers, the play offers a joyful and relatable glimpse into the chaos of the holiday season. The stories intertwine in unexpected ways, blending humor with the heartwarming spirit of the holidays.

The play is designed for an ensemble cast. It may be performed with as few as six actors—two in their 20s, two in their 30s, and two in their 40s—but theatres often choose to expand the cast, minimizing or eliminating the need for doubling roles. Casting is flexible, and the theatre encourages actors of all backgrounds and experience levels to audition.

Those interested in auditioning can sign up in advance online at https://forms.gle/E8ve7F6orWHgMibN6.

Performances of One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall are scheduled for December 4–7 and 11–14. Evening performances will be held Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

