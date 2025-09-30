Big NWC tilt: Crestview at Bluffton

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Friday night’s game at Bluffon’s Harmon Field could go a long way in this year’s Northest Conference title race. Crestview (5-1, 3-0 NWC) is currently tied for first with Lima Central Catholic and a win would allow the Knights to keep pace with LCC. After losing to the Thunderbirds 31-21 on Saturday, the Pirates (5-1, 2-1 NWC) find themselves a game back in the standings with almost no margin for error.

“The NWC is a very exciting conference because every week has the potential to be a battle,” Bluffton head coach Jeff Richards said. “There are no easy games and the conference has proved itself in the playoffs the past few years, so many of our teams are built for postseason play. It does not surprise me that it is so competitive this season, especially with how much some teams brought back from last season.”

Crestview’s defense will face a very potent Bluffton offense Friday night. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“Our goal at the beginning of each year is to win the conference,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “We focus on the opponent at hand because that is the only game we can win that week. We emphasize development everyday and so far that has served us well this season. If we continue to do that, we hope to be in a position at the top of the conference at the end of the season.”

Scoring hasn’t been a problem for either team this season. Bluffton is averaging 41.2 points per game while the Knights average 37.8 points per game. Along with that, the two teams are 1-2 in terms of total offense, with the Pirates averaging 371.7 yards per game, while Crestview is churning out 360.2 yards per outing. To accomplish that, Bluffton has turned to quarterback Tayte Giesige, who has completed 70-of-95 passes for 1,470 yards, an incredible 25 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 23 carries for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

“He is a true dual threat quarterback,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “He can make a lot of throws and has the ability to scramble and make plays with his legs. We are going to have our hands full – we will need to keep him contained and not let him get the ball to their playmakers.”

Bluffton’s top two receivers are indeed big play threats – Kain Wright has 13 receptions for 423 yards and seven touchdowns, while Blayne Hill had 18 catches for 417 yards and six scores. In addition, Lleyton Miller has 11 grabs for 192 yards and five touchdowns and Ethan Sprunger has four touchdowns receptions on seven receptions (139 yards).

“Bluffton is a great football team who is very well coached,” Harting said. “They have very good size upfront and are extremely fast and athletic at the skill positions.”

Meanwile, Crestview’s fortunes have rested on the legs of running back Braxton Leeth, who’s rushed for 1,426 yards and 24 touchdowns on 144 carries.

“Their rushing ability on offense jumps out,” Bluffton head coach Jeff Richards said.

Quarterback Huxley Grose added a different dimension to the offense when he ran for a 59-yard touchdown against Delphos Jefferson, his longest run of the season. For the season, he’s completed 56-of-89 passes for 623 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Both teams have given up their share of points this season. Bluffton has allowed 21 or more points three times, including 31 in a 31-21 loss to Lima Central Catholic Saturday night. Crestview has allowed 33 or more in four of six games, but the Knights are coming off a 36-0 shutout win over Delphos Jefferson.

“We tackled extremely well, that is something that we have struggled with throughout the year, but we played fast and physical which was great to see,” Harting said.

In that game, Liam Putman had a school record seven sacks and Hayden Perrott scored on a 50-yard interception return. Perrott is a versatile weapon for the Knights,with 14 receptions for 244 yards and three touchdowns on offense. He’s patroled the secondary defensively and on special teams has kicked 23 extra points.

“Throughout Hayden’s career he always seems to find ways to make big plays, whether it’s a big catch, creation of a turnover, or a big kick, he always comes up clutch,” Harting stated. “He’s put so much time and effort into becoming a great player, and it’s rewarding to see that pay off for him.”

“I think that they have been getting better each week and their defense causes problems for teams based on how athletic they are,” Richards said.

Bluffton has won three straight against the Knights, including a 42-0 victory last season.

Friday’s game will air live on 99.7FM WKSD.