Denver Bierman coming to Van Wert

The Marsh Foundation is pleased to announce that Denver Bierman with Denver and The Mile High Orchestra will be performing a free concert at 4 p.m. this Saturday, October 4, in The Marsh Foundation Bagley Auditorium, 1229 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert.

This special event came together as Denver is passing through the area and wanted to share an afternoon of music and worship with the Van Wert community. His 2025 events are focused on congregational worship – an inspiring call to draw closer to Jesus Christ through worship, hymns, and testimony. Attendees will also hear selections from his upcoming album, Glory Forever.

Admission is free and open to the public. No tickets are required, but RSVPs are encouraged to help with planning. The RSVP link is https://forms.office.com/r/3CNKBah3an.

Community members are encouraged to invite family, friends, neighbors, and church groups to attend this uplifting afternoon of music and worship.