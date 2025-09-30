Parade, chicken dinner, trick-or-treat info

VW independent staff/submitted information

The following events will take place in Van Wert this month.

The Van Wert Booster Club’s annual homecoming parade will be held from 6:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 8, followed by a stadium rally at Fountain Park. The street closures are N. Jefferson St., from the 500 block through the 200 block of S. Jefferson St.

Van Wert County Historical Society’s Annual Chicken Dinner drive-thru pick-up event will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, October 11. The street closures will be E. Third St., to traffic turning on E. Third St., from N. Washington St., wanting to drive east; E. Third St., from N. Market St., from N. Market St., to thru traffic wanting to drive west to N. Washington St. The drive thru line up will be from N. Market St., moving west towards the Van Wert Historical Society where the vehicles stop briefly to pick up their dinner, then proceed to N. Washington St., in a single lane to exit onto N. Washington St.

Van Wert trick or treat – the annual event will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October 25. Residents who want to participate should leave their porch light on.