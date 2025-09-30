Retired teachers group to meet

Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association (VWARTA) will hold its fall luncheon program at 12 p.m. Friday, October 10, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert.

The menu will include a fall harvest soup/half sandwich wrap combo, frosted gelatin salad, and sweet treat, along with coffee and tea. The meal cost is $14 with a meal reservation needed by 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 8. Reservations may be made by calling or emailing Jean Minnig at 419.203.0642 or jaminnig@hotmail.com.

A presentation will be shared on local mental health resources for retirees/seniors. Important ORTA and STRS information will be shared during the business session as well. Dues of $10 for membership in the local VWARTA chapter for 2026 may be paid at the meeting.

For more information on the local Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association, contact Deb Kleinhenz at 419.203.2283.