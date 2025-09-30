Roundup: Crestview captures title share

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Delphos Jefferson 0

Emily Lichtle had 19 assists, five digs and was 12-of-12 serving with four aces to lead Crestview by Delphos Jefferson 25-11, 25-23, 25-16 on Tuesday. The win clinched at least a share of the NWC title for the Knights. Kaci Gregory was 22-of-22 serving with three aces and had eight kills, five digs and two blocks. Haley McCoy had 11 kills and Nora Perkins finished with 11 assists. Lillie Best and Kaylee Owens had seven and six kills.

The Lady Knights (12-6, 6-0 NWC) will travel to Lima Central Catholic on Thursday. A win would give Crestview a fourth consecutive outright conference championship. The Lady Knights, who also shared the title in 2021, haven’t lost an NWC since that year.

Bluffton 3 Lincolnview 2

The Lancers and Pirates battled for five sets but Bluffton prevailed 19-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10 at Bluffton High School on Tuesday. Lincolnview (12-6, 4-2 NWC) will host Columbus Grove on Thursday.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3 Van Wert 0

State ranked Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 6, Division V) was too much for Van Wert, winning 25-3, 25-7, 25-6 on Tuesday. The Cougars (1-17, 0-7 WBL) will host Shawnee Thursday night in the final home match of the season.

District golf

Van Wert’s Zach Stoller saw his season come to an end at the Division II districts at Maumee Bay State Park Golf Course on Tuesday. Stoller shot an 84, which put him in a six-way tie for 17th place.

Soccer

Shawnee 4 Van Wert 0

On Senior Night for Van Wert, Shawnee topped the Cougars 4-0. The Indians scored two goals in each half. The Cougars will finish their season at Kenton next Tuesday.