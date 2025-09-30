Steel drum band to highlight Veterans Day program

Stephanie Renner has organized Lincolvnview’s Veterans Day program for 15 years. This year’s event will be her final one. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Reservations are now being accepted for this year’s Veterans Day program at Lincolnview Local Schools.

The annual program will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, November 9, in the Lincolnview Elementary School gymnasium. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. that day and the program will include a catered meal by Burtch’s Barn to Table and music by the Lancer Steel Drum Band during lunch.

Veterans may order up to four total tickets to bring their current Lancer student or students to the meal and program at no cost to them. In order to receive tickets, program coordinator Stephanie Renner is Veterans of current Lincolnview/Lincolnview Vantage Career students to contact her with the following information:

Veteran name(s)

Student name(s) and current grade (that will be attending with their Veteran[s])

Veteran’s home mailing address

Veteran’s phone number (in case Renner needs to contact the Veteran)

Number of tickets, up to four maximum. Anyone with more than four current Lancer student family members wanting to attend should contact Renner, who will her best to accommodate the request.

The information should be sent via email to Renner at srenner@lvlancers.com or 567.259.6583. Reservations must be made no later than Wednesday, October 22, which is a firm deadline.

Renner also noted that after 15 years of either organizing in-person programs, coupon meals during COVID-19 years or card showers for local Veterans, this will be her final year as program coordinator.

“I have poured my heart and soul into this program for many years, but it’s time for me to step down,” Renner said. “For me, the planning begins each year in July and is a great deal of work for many months to ensure the program is up to a certain standard to honor our Veterans, including the large task of raising funds each year, and so, this will be my last program. It was not an easy decision to make, but it’s time for me to be step down.”

“I will still be working with local Veterans, but just not as the Veterans Day Program Coordinator at Lincolnview.”