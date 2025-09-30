Voter registration deadline is Monday

VW independent staff/submitted information

A final reminder – that the close of registration for the November 4, 2025 general election is Monday, October 6. The Van Wert County Board of Elections office is located at 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert, and will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on October 6. Normal hours are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone not currently registered in Van Wert County or who has moved since the last election and has not changed their address with the Board of Elections should stop by one of the following locations and update their registration:

Van Wert License Bureau

Brumback and Delphos Public Library

Department of Job & Family Services

Van Wert County WIC

Treasurer’s Office, Auditor’s Office, and Title Department in the Van Wert County Courthouse

Board of Elections Office

You may also register to vote or update your voter registration online at https://olvr.ohiosos.gov/.

Any questions regarding voter registration may be answered by contacting the board office at 419.238.4192.

Early in-person voting will begin next Tuesday, October 7.