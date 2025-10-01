Crestview enjoys big soccer win

VW independent sports

NEW HAVEN (IN) — Ellie Ward scored four goals and had an assist to lead Crestview past New Haven 6-1 on Wednesday. Emma Ward had one goal with six shots on goal. Evie Williman had one goal and six shots on goal and Cylee Grubb had two assists and three shots on goal. Maddie Wilson and Macie Dickman each had one shot on goal. Ella Lamb had eight saves in the game.

Crestview (5-8-2) will play at Kenton on Saturday.