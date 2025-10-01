Deer-vehicle crash season is here; can be very costly

With deer mating and deer hunting season here, this will become an even more common sight on roadways. The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office handled 78 deer-vehicle crashes this year. AAA photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

AAA is reminding drivers that October through December marks deer-mating season, so the animals are more active and more likely to dart into the road, increasing the risk of a costly and potentially deadly collision.

Deer can be spotted near roadways any time of the year, but drivers should be especially vigilant in the fall, and especially during times of darkness. In Van Wert County alone, the Sheriff’s Office has already handled 78 deer-vehicle crashes this year.

The dangers and costs of vehicle-deer collisions are shown in the startling statistics, including these from a study published in the journal Cell Biology:

About 2.1 million deer-related vehicle collisions occur in the United States annually

Those collisions cause more than $10 billion in economic losses

Every year, U.S. vehicle-deer collisions account for about 59,000 human injuries and 440 human deaths

While most deer collisions do not involve serious injury, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), in the 10-year period from 2014-2023, more than 1,900 people nationwide were killed in crashes involving animals.

According to data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, nearly 20,000 crashes occurred last year involving deer – seven were deadly. Those numbers are down from 2023 when 13 crashes involving deer were fatal.

With that risk in mind, AAA reminds drivers to stay focused and look out for deer, especially during the morning and evening hours when the distracted animals are most active and most likely to intersect with vehicles on the road.

“AAA encourages motorists to adjust their driving behaviors, especially this time of year, to always be on the lookout for deer and take action to help prevent a deer collision,” said Kara Hitchens, public affairs manager for AAA. “Deer can be unpredictable, so even the best drivers are at risk,”

AAA Tips to Avoid an Animal Collision

Keep your eyes moving back and forth: Continuously sweep your eyes across the road for signs of animals. While the most likely accident is caused by an animal darting in front of you, one might also run into the side of your car.

Be especially attentive in early morning and evening: Many animals, especially deer, are most active during prime commuting hours – roughly 5-8 a.m. and 5-8 p.m.

Know where deer may be near: Reduce speed and be alert near wooded areas or green spaces such as parks or golf courses and near water such as streams or ponds. Deer crossing signs indicate where high levels of deer/vehicle crashes have occurred in the past.

At night, use high beams when there’s no oncoming traffic: Your bright lights can help you spot animals sooner. The light reflecting off their eyes may also reveal their location.

Watch for other deer to appear: Deer rarely travel alone, so if you see one, there are likely to be one or more nearby.

Honk your horn with one long blast: A long blast on your horn may frighten large animals, such as deer, away from your vehicle. The Insurance Information Institute (I.I.I.) advises against relying on devices such as deer whistles and reflectors, which have not been proven to reduce collisions with animals.

Don’t veer for deer: If an animal is in your path, stay in your lane. Swerving away from animals can confuse them so they don’t know which way to run. It can also put you in the path of oncoming vehicles or cause you to crash into objects on the side of the road.

Always wear a seatbelt: According to the Insurance Information Institute, the chances of getting injured when hitting an animal are much higher if you don’t have your seatbelt on.

Advanced Vehicle Technology Driving High Crash Repair Costs

“In addition to the inconvenience of having your vehicle damaged and possibly unavailable to you for a time because of a deer collision, the cost of repairs may put a serious dent in your wallet if you don’t have adequate auto insurance coverage,” Hitchens said. “Repairs for crashes involving animals are covered by comprehensive insurance, so drivers should talk to their insurer to understand and, if necessary, adjust their coverage, as even minor collisions will likely lead to a major expense.”

According to the Insurance Agency at AAA, across Ohio, the average claim for an animal strike in 2024 for its policy-holders was $5,597.

While there are multiple factors at play, the high claim costs are due, in large part, to advanced vehicle technology including cameras and sensors that may be in the windshield, bumper or rearview mirrors, driving up the cost of repairs.

In the event of a collision with an animal, AAA recommends: