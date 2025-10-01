Hospital hosting event for girls, women

VW independent staff/submitted information

OhioHealth Physician Group is pleased to announce two upcoming free events in Van Wert designed to support the health and wellness of girls, teens, and women in the community. The events, “It’s a Girl Thing” and “Listening to Her: A Journey of Time and Change,” will provide valuable health information and resources for all different stages of life.

The first event, “It’s a Girl Thing,” will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 16, at LifeHouse Church on Fox Rd in Van Wert. The popular annual session is designed for girls ages 9-13 and their mothers or a trusted friend. The evening will focus on navigating the journey to womanhood, covering topics like puberty and other physical and emotional changes in a supportive environment led by caring health professionals.

Later in the month, OhioHealth will host “Listening to Her: A Journey of Time and Change” from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. This new event is catered to adult women and will feature a panel discussion with OhioHealth experts.

Topics will include hormonal changes, perimenopause and menopause, gut health, diabetes, and mental wellness. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during a dedicated Q&A session.

“We are committed to providing resources that empower women and girls in our community to take charge of their health,” said Paula Stabler, president of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. “These events offer a wonderful opportunity for open conversation and learning, and we are thrilled to bring these trusted experts and important topics to Van Wert.”

Registration is required for both events to ensure a spot.