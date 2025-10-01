Lance Mitchell Bolenbaugh

Lance Mitchell Bolenbaugh, 48, of Bryan, passed from this life on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 11:41 a.m.

He was born on June 29, 1977, in Paulding, to Paulette (Miller) Burnett and Cecil “Duke” Bolenbaugh. On May 26, 2001, Lance married the love of his life, Sara (Burden) Bolenbaugh, who survives. Together they built a family and shared many cherished memories over the years.

A 1995 graduate of Van Wert High School, Lance went on to work in several factories throughout northwest Ohio. Known for his strong work ethic, he took pride in providing for his family. Lance lived life with passion and joy. He was a devoted Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes and Dallas Cowboys fan and found freedom and peace riding his Harley Davidson. Music was a big part of his life, he loved attending rock concerts and he especially loved playing the drums. Lance loved showing off his memorial tattoos to everyone. Above all, Lance’s greatest love was his family. He found happiness in being a husband, father and grandfather, and he never missed an opportunity to spend time with those he loved most.

Lance is survived by his wife, Sara; his sons, Blaze Bolenbaugh of Bryan, Jaden (Katrina) Burden of Lima and Sage Burden of Lima, and grandchildren, Kaylee and Hunter. He also leaves behind his sisters, Rochelle Campbell of Middle Point and Paula (Steve) Goins of Van Wert, along with many nieces and nephews who adored him.

He was welcomed into eternal rest by his mother, Paulette Burnett; stepfather, Jim Burnett; grandparents, Rev. Paul and Lorraine Miller, and brother-in-law, Frank Campbell.

Lance will be remembered as a kind and generous soul who never knew a stranger. His laughter, his love for adventure, and the way he always put others first will forever remain in the hearts of his family and friends.

A service to honor Lance’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 4, at Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Services and arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.