Latta says no to shutdown paycheck

WASHINGTON, DC — While the federal government is shut down, Congressman Bob Latta (OH-5) has pledged to not draw a paycheck until the financial standoff is resolved.

“Government shutdowns are costly and unproductive, and members of Congress should not be collecting paychecks while other federal workers go without,” he stated. “That’s why I have directed CAO (Chief Administrative Officer) to withhold my paycheck. However, I believe that withholding pay for members of Congress should not be a voluntary action, rather the standard should be that all representatives and senators automatically forgo pay whenever the government is shut down. I urge my colleagues to join me in supporting a constitutional amendment to prevent members of Congress from receiving pay during a government shutdown.

“Congress must work together to find a solution so the government can reopen, and we can fulfill our responsibilities to the American people,” he added.

In addition, Latta has cosponsored a proposed Constitutional Amendment, House Joint Resolution introduced by Rep. Ralph Norman (SC-5), that would prevent members of Congress from receiving pay during a government shutdown.

Latta represents the Fifth Congressional District, which stretches from Van Wert, Paulding and Mercer counties all the way into Lorain County in northeastern Ohio. In all, the district is comprised of all or parts of 12 counties. He serves as a senior member of the Energy and Commerce Committee. He is Chair of the Energy Subcommittee and is a member of the Communications & Technology Subcommittee and the Environment Subcommittee.