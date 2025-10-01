Man granted early release from prison

VW independent staff

A Van Wert man sentenced to 10 years behind bars in early 2020 for sex crimes has been granted an early release from prison.

On Wednesday, Tristan Wehner, 25, appeared via a video link in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on a motion for judicial release from prison. Following the hearing, the motion was granted and the remainder of Wehner’s term was suspended by visiting Judge Jonathan Hein. Wehner was placed on five years of community control, was ordered to consume no alcohol or illegal drugs, have no contact with victim, complete any recommended counseling, perform 100 hours of community service and pay monthly supervision fee and court costs.

Tristan Wehner

Court records show Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger opposed the motion.

In January, 2020, Wehner was sentenced to 36 months in prison on one count each of sexual battery and tampering with evidence, each a felony of the third degree, and two counts of extortion, each also a felony of the third degree, all to run consecutive for a total of 10 years. He was also classified as a Tier 3 sexual offender, meaning he’s required to register his address every 90 days for life.

The charges against Wehner, then 19, stemmed from an investigation by the Van Wert Police Department into a sexual misconduct complaint. An investigation revealed Wehner had had a sexual relationship with a minor from August 1 through December 1, 2019, while allegedly in a position of authority, employed by or serving in a school where the girl was enrolled, and had then used extortion to force the girl to continue the relationship.

Also as part of the investigation, police had applied for a search warrant for Wehner’s cell phone. After he was notified of the search in early December 2019, Wehner then tried to delete evidence from the phone prior to turning it over to police. When police examined the phone, they found evidence of a second victim that Wehner had also extorted to continue a sexual relationship by use of threats.