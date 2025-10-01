Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 7

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Of the 19 area games on this week’s Pigskin Pick’Em slate, at least 10 can be considered games that should be fairly close. That number could go as high as 12 or 13, meaning this week’s schedule should be entertaining. Within those, I’ve also counted a handful of those games that can be considered “upset alert” games.

Last week I went 17-2 (89.4 percent), which took my overall season record to 116-22 (84 percent). Admittedly, my record could take a hit this week.

Games of the Week

Elida (3-3) at Celina (2-4)

This one is intriguing. Both teams have won two of their last three games. Celina was a team that scored a total of 28 points in its first three games and 129 in its last three games. On the flip side, the Bulldogs have given up at least 31 points in five of six games and 21 in the remaining game. Meanwhile, it’s been somewhat of a struggle on offense for Elida but for the most part, the defense has played well, giving up 19 or less is five of six games. The truth is, you can make an argument for either team and I’m guessing this game will be close. I’ve gone back and forth a few times but it’s time to make a decision, and I’m going with the Bulldogs. The southern Bulldogs.

The pick: Celina

Wapakoneta (6-0) at Shawnee (5-1)

Upset alert? Perhaps. Shawnee is considered the upstart team in the WBL. After a 22-19 loss to Lima Central Catholic (No. 2, Division VII) in the season opener, the Indians have won five straight and have surprised a lot of people. Yes, it’s true some of their games have been fairly close but that just shows this team knows how to win. Meanwhile, Wapakoneta has been very methodical this season. Their numbers don’t necessarily jump out at you but the Redskins (No. 4, Division III) have won all of their games by a comfortable margin. During the preseason, I picked Wapakoneta to win yet another outright WBL championship and I’m sticking with that prediction.

The pick: Wapakoneta

Wayne Trace (2-4) at Tinora (2-4)

Their records don’t jump out but consider this – Three of Wayne Trace’s losses have come to teams with a combined record of 15-3, while three of Tinora’s losses have come to teams with a combined 16-2 record. One of Wayne Trace’s wins was a 35-28 stunner over previously unbeaten Edgerton. Can the Raiders win their third straight? I think they can, however, an inner voice keeps telling me to go with Tinora. I’m going to pick the Rams but I won’t be at all shocked if the Raiders leave with a win.

The pick: Tinora

Crestview (5-1) at Bluffton (5-1)

A game with big NWC title implications. If Crestview wins, the Pirates are almost certainly out of title contention. If Bluffton (No. 3, Division VI) wins, they stay in the race but will need some help and the same can be said for Crestview. I can’t shake the feeling that this game may be closer than some people think. There’s no doubt both teams can move the ball, Bluffton primarily through the air and Crestview primarily on the ground. Do I think the Knights can pull off the upset? To do it, they’ll have to play their finest all around game this season. I just think the Pirates have too many weapons, especially at the skill positions. I may be walking the plank with Crestview fans for this, but I’m going with the Pirates.

The pick: Bluffton

Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial

As noted in Wednesday’s game preview story, these two teams have had their ups and downs this season and while both are most likely out of the WBL title race, both are very much alive in the playoff chase. The game will feature the league’s top two rushers, Caleb Schmidt and Xavier Kelly. It’s quite possible both will cross the 1,000 barrier Friday night. Van Wert has had some trouble with power running teams or primarily ground based teams this season. St. Marys Memorial’s three losses have come against teams with a combined 16-2 record. I think this game will be fairly close. If the Cougars can get the Roughriders off the field on third down, they have a very good chance, but that’s easier said than done. After a bit of indecision, I’m going with the Roughriders, but it won’t be shocking if Van Wert gets out with a win.

The pick: St. Marys Memorial

Best of the Rest

GMC

Antwerp at Fairview: Fairview

Ayersville at Hicksville: Ayersville

Paulding at Edgerton: Paulding

MAC

Delphos St. John’s at Coldwater: Coldwater

Marion Local at Fort Recovery: Marion Local

New Bremen at Minster: New Bremen

Parkway at St. Henry: St. Henry

Versailles at Anna: Versailles

NWC

Columbus Grove at Fort Loramie: Columbus Grove

Lima Central Catholic at Delphos Jefferson: Lima Central Catholic

Spencerville at Allen East: Allen East

TCL

Toledo Start at Lima Sr.: Lima Sr.

WBL

Bath at Ottawa-Glandorf: Bath

Defiance at Kenton: Defiance