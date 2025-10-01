Ronald D. “Ron” Etzler

Ronald D. “Ron” Etzler, 85, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2025, at Country Inn Enhanced Living Center in Paulding.

Ron was born on September 15, 1940, in Convoy to Willard and Doris (Schmidt) Etzler, who both preceded him in death. On July 7, 1962 he married Marilyn Ruger, who preceded in him death in 2001.

Ron worked as an accountant for 26 years at Mutual Security Insurance Company. After working at Mutual Security, Ron worked for Lutheran Social Services for 15 years. Ron was also the Village of Payne clerk/treasurer for 32 years. He was on the Village of Payne council.

Ron volunteered at Lifewise of Paulding County and as a Blue Jacket, helping people out of prison/jail gain employment. He was a member of the Paulding Republican Central Committee and John Paulding Historical Society. Ron was a board member for Love In Deed in Fort Wayne and Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) in Defiance and was a board trustee for the Paulding County Hospital and Paulding County Carnegie Library. He was a past president of the Paulding County Cancer Society. Ron was a loyal member of Edgerton Wesleyan Church in Edgerton, Indiana.

Ron will be lovingly missed by his sons: Doug (Lyn) Etzler of Grover Hill, and Chris (Stacie) Etzler of Paulding; daughters: Kara (Bruce) Whitman of Payne, and Kim (Larry) Coomer, of Monroeville, Indiana; a brother, Wayne (Marlene) Etzler, of Decatur, Indiana; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren with one on the waym and three step great-grandchildren.

Ron was also preceded in death by his son, Michael Lee and brother, Stanley Etzler.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 4, at Edgerton Wesleyan Church in Edgerton, Indiana, with Pastor Dave Dignal officiating. Burial will follow in Lehman Cemetery, Benton Township, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 3, 2025 at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There will also be visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ron’s memory to Lifewise of Paulding County.

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.