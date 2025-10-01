Rotary Club inducts two new members

The Van Wert Rotary Club is pleased to announce the induction of Gavin Cross and Ryan McCracken as its newest members. The two are partners at Bridgemill Private Wealth and will be opening a local office within the next year, further strengthening their ties to the Van Wert community.

Cross and McCracken were sponsored into Rotary by Andy Czajkowski and Gary Taylor. Their induction reflects the Rotary Club’s ongoing commitment to welcoming business and community leaders who share Rotary’s values of “Service Above Self.”

Shown above (left to right) are Andy Czajkowski, Gavin Cross, Ryan McCracken and Gary Taylor. Photo submitted

“Gavin and Ryan bring great energy and experience to our club, and we’re excited about the impact they will make as Rotarians and community leaders,” said Rotary President Andy Czajkowski.

The Van Wert Rotary Club continues to be a driving force in community service, local initiatives, and global outreach. With the addition of Cross and McCracken, the club looks forward to building on its legacy of service and fellowship.