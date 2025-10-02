Convoy Village Marshal steps down

VW independent staff

CONVOY — Convoy Village Marshal Kevin Kline has resigned his post.

His resignation went into effect on Tuesday, September 30. He confirmed his resignation to the VW independent on Thursday and cited working and safety conditions as the reason.

“My office was shoved into the street department garage,” he said. “The street manager would leave the overhead doors open daily and leave for hours at a time, not to mention no hot water over the past 3-4 months. Police get hot and sweaty and want to wash up occassionally.”

“I wasn’t working there for the money,” he added. I drove two hours each way. (I) did it because I love helping people. By the time I put fuel in my truck, I spent close to half of my check. I only made $23 an hour with a maximum of 20 hours per week available.”

Kline was hired last October to replace Charles Howe, who passed away. A search for Kline’s replacement is underway.