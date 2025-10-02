Dealey to state!

Mathew Dealey has become the first ever Crestview golfer to advance to state. Dealey qualifed by carding a 75 at Division III district competition at Stone Ridge Golf Club on Thursday. He finished in a three way tie for fourth but shot a 37 on the back-9 to win the tiebreaker and claim first team All-District honors. Tyce McClain of Delphos St. John’s won the invididual title with a 72. McClain and Dealey will compete on Monday, October 13 at North Star Golf Club in Sunbury. Photo submitted