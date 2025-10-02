Rager, bobsled team seeking funding

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert native Ryan Rager and the U.S. Men’s Bobsled Team are continuing to train for a possible spot in the 2026 Winter Olympics, but members of the team are facing a substantial hurdle – money.

Due to funding restrictions, the U.S. Men’s Bobsled Team is unable to fund its third men’s sled this season.

“It would be an incredibly tough pill to swallow for our Olympic season to be cut short before it even begins,” Rager explained. “This lack of funding could potentially derail up to five mens’ athletes ability to compete this season and qualify for the Olympic Games.

Ryan Rager

He explained team members have been tasked with raising upward of $120,000 to fund the endeavor.

“We are humbly asking for any help you can offer or any connections you may have in order to raise this money,” Rager said. “Any donations over $1,000 will have their name or business name featured on the back of our sleds competing all winter on the World Cup tour so you will be with us as we race to qualify for Milan. The ultimate goal is to represent our nation to the best of our ability on the world’s stage this February.

Links:

Project Push to Gold Fund:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/olympic-year

GoFundMe:

https://gofund.me/e627cdab9

Rager and team members are now training at the Olympic facilities in Lake Placid, New York. As an official member of the USA World Cup Bobsled Team, he will compete on the World Cup Bobsled Circuit in Europe next month through February 2026, gaining international racing experience ahead of the Winter Olympics in Italy.

Rager’s bobsled journey began in May when he attended a USA Bobsled combine. The event tested raw athletic ability through drills such as the 40-yard dash, 10-yard dash, vertical jump, and broad jump. His standout performance earned him an invitation to the rookie bobsled camp, where athletes learn the fundamentals of pushing and loading into the sled.

From there, Rager, a 2017 Lincolnview High School graduate and a 2021 graduate of Cedarville University, advanced through training camps and competitions, rising quickly among the top national competitors. Only about 15 men typically make the USA National Bobsled Team roster, with many athletes coming from elite track and football backgrounds.

Rager is serving as a brakeman, described as the last passenger in the bobsled and the last person to enter the sled at the start. The brakeman is responsible for pulling the brake to stop the sled at the end of the run.