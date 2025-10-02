Vantage BOE meets exchange students, handles agenda

German exchange students shared their thoughts on their time in the area. At least one student was excited to go into Walmart, while another thought there would be more cowboys in the area. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday at the Vantage Academy of Medical Careers. Vantage Career Center Superintendent Rick Turner shared the news during Thursday night’s school board meeting.

“After what seemed like a lengthy planning and design period, it will be exciting to finally see physical progress at the site,” Turner told the board.

The Vantage Academy of Medical Careers will be housed in the former Thomas Edison Building across the street from the main campus on N. Franklin St. The building and 4.5 acres of property was gifted to Vantage by the Van Wert County Commissioners and the Board of Developmental Disabilities. Three high school medical programs are currently housed in the building – medical assisting, health tech and sports fitness. Once the renovations are complete, several adult education medical programs will be held there, including practical nursing, LPN-RN, phlebotomy, STNA (CNA) and customized medical training.

The renovation project is being handled by Alexander & Bebout and according to Turner, work is expected to be complete in time for the start of the 2026-2027 school year.

During his monthly report, Turner said Vantage issued 2,913 industry-recognized credentials to high school and adult education students last year, a number that has grown dramatically over the last several years.

“This is an impressive number for a career center of our size and is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our staff and students,” he said.

Turner and High School Director Ben Winans noted Vantage once again earned a 5-star rating on the state report card and successfully met all nine federal indictators and significantly exceeded state standards across most categories.

“We are very pleased that the Vantage Career Technical Planning District has again achieved a 5-star rating,” Winans said. “We certainly appreciate the buy-in from our staff and students and their work toward achieving at high levels. As an administrative team, we will continue to review the data that is provided to look for areas to continue to improve and maintain.”

Winans also said 42 students will be inducted into the National Technical Honor Society next Tuesday, October 7 and he noted parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for October 29-30. Eighth grade tours are scheduled for November 3-7 and the annual sophomore visit is set for November 14.

Adult Education Director Angie Fahy said all 2025 graduates of the practical nursing program have taken the NCLEX test, with a 100 percent passage rate on the first attempt.

Just two personnel items were on the agenda and both were approved: Tessa Laing as community relations coordinator, and Karen Sellers as an adult education PNP lab instructor.

In other business, the board

Approved the latest financial forecast.

Approved the deactivation of the student FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and splitting the current funds between the student ECE (Engineering and Computer Engineering) Club and Student Culinary Arts Club.

Approved out-of-state travel for social studies instructor Cheyenne Oechsle to attend the National Council for the Social Studies Conference in Washington, D.C. December 4-7.

Approved out-of-state travel for carpentry instructor Jerry Robinson and junior carpentry students to visit MacAllister Rentals in Fort Wayne October 28.

Approved out-of-state travel for electricity instructor Brent Hoersten and students to visit the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society in New Haven on November 12.

Accepted a $1,000 donation from Amrize Cement Inc. to be used for the Vantage Interact Club partnership with Oberberg Commercial Vocational College.

Prior to the meeting, many of the board members took part in a meet and great with a group of German exchange students and instructors. The students spent some of the week learning about various programs offered at Vantage, and they shared their experiences and thoughts on the area.

“We want to thank our community members for hosting the German exchange students and giving them an unforgettable experience at Vantage and in our local towns,” Turner said. “A special thank you also goes to our German Interact Club advisors who made it all possible: Sarah Koch, Ashley Cline, Michelle Reinhart, Stephanie Hanneman, Matt Miller, Zach Miller, and Ben Winans.”

The board went into executive session to discuss personnel, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 6, in the district conference room.