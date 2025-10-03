300 game!
Brian Mihm became the latest bowler to bowl a 300 game at Olympic Lanes in Van Wert. He accomplished the feat Friday night. Photo submitted
POSTED: 10/03/25 at 9:56 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports
