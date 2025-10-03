Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 7
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 3.
GMC
Ayersville 28 Hicksville 6
Fairview 38 Antwerp 6
Paulding 35 Edgerton 28
Tinora 10 Wayne Trace 7
MAC
Anna 35 Versailles 7
Coldwater 42 Delphos St. John’s 7
Marion Local 41 Fort Recovery 7
Minster 27 New Bremen 16
St. Henry 56 Parkway 7
NWC
Allen East 56 Spencerville 6
Bluffton 49 Crestview 34
Columbus Grove 34 Fort Loramie 0
Lima Central Catholic 41 Delphos Jefferson 7
TCL
Lima Sr. 43 Toledo Start 0
WBL
Bath 35 Ottawa-Glandorf 17
Defiance 43 Kenton 42 OT
Elida 45 Celina 21
St. Marys Memorial 42 Van Wert 35
Wapakoneta 42 Shawnee 14
