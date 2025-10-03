Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 7

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 3.

GMC

Ayersville 28 Hicksville 6

Fairview 38 Antwerp 6

Paulding 35 Edgerton 28

Tinora 10 Wayne Trace 7

MAC

Anna 35 Versailles 7

Coldwater 42 Delphos St. John’s 7

Marion Local 41 Fort Recovery 7

Minster 27 New Bremen 16

St. Henry 56 Parkway 7

NWC

Allen East 56 Spencerville 6

Bluffton 49 Crestview 34

Columbus Grove 34 Fort Loramie 0

Lima Central Catholic 41 Delphos Jefferson 7

TCL

Lima Sr. 43 Toledo Start 0

WBL

Bath 35 Ottawa-Glandorf 17

Defiance 43 Kenton 42 OT

Elida 45 Celina 21

St. Marys Memorial 42 Van Wert 35

Wapakoneta 42 Shawnee 14