Law enforcement summoned to VWHS, false alarm

A large law enforcement presence was at Van Wert High School early this afternoon. The all-clear was given approximately 30 minutes after arrival. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A large law enforcement presence was evident at Van Wert High School early this afternoon.

The Van Wert Police Department, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol converged on the school shortly after 12 p.m. Some officers, deputies and troopers began to leave the scene approximately 30 minutes later.

According to Superintendent Mark Bagley, it turned out to be a false alarm, and no one was taken into custody. A statement from the Van Wert City Schools was issued at approximately 1 p.m.

“Earlier today, the Van Wert Police Department was notified of a possible threat at Van Wert High School,” the statement said. “In response, a thorough wellness check and investigation were conducted by the Van Wert City Police Department, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“Following their investigation, law enforcement officials have determined that the threat is not credible and does not pose a viable risk to students or staff.”

“Please be assured that the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. Based on the findings of law enforcement, Van Wert High School has resumed its normal afternoon schedule.”

“We thank our local law enforcement agencies for their swift response and continued support in ensuring a safe learning environment.”