VW independent volleyball roundup

VW independent sports

Crestview 3 Lima Central Catholic 1

Crestview dropped the first set but rallied to defeat Lima Central Catholic 25-27, 25-8, 25-12, 25-21 on Thursday, giving the Lady Knights their fifth straight NWC title. Kaci Gregory led Crestview with 20 kills and 11 digs, while Haley McCoy had 18 kills and seven blocks. Lillie Best finished with 18 digs and eight kills, and Emily Lichtle had 34 assists, while Nora Perkins added 14 assists. Kaylee Owens contributed four blocks. At the service line, Lichtle went 32-of-33 with five aces, Gregory was 14-of-15 with two aces and Lydia Grace was 16-of-16 with an ace. Crestview (13-6, 7-0 NWC) will host Wapakoneta Monday night.

Lincolnview 3 Columbus Grove 2

It wasn’t easy but Lincolnview won a marathon five set match over Columbus Grove 22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 24-26, 15-8 on Thursday. The Lancers (13-6, 5-2 NWC) will travel to New Knoxville on Monday.

Shawnee 3 Van Wert 0

In WBL action at Van Wert High School, Shawnee swept the Cougars 25-6, 25-12, 25-5 on Thursday. Van Wert will play at Waynsfield-Goshen on Saturday.