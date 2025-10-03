VWFD offers Respond With Care program

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Fire Department has announced the launch of its new “Respond With Care – Special Needs Occupant Sticker Program.”

The program provides free stickers that alert firefighters, EMS, and law enforcement that someone inside a home or vehicle may have special needs requiring extra care during an emergency.

“These stickers give our first responders a quick way to know when they may need to adjust how they approach a situation,” said Fire Chief Jon D. Jones. “It helps us prepare to respond with patience, understanding, and the right kind of support.”

The sticker is available to anyone with special needs, including:

Individuals with autism spectrum disorder

People who are deaf or hard of hearing

Those who are blind or visually impaired

Individuals with mobility challenges

Anyone with cognitive or developmental differences

Where to Place the Sticker

At Home: On or near the front door where responders can see it immediately.

On a Vehicle: On the rear window, clearly visible to approaching responders.

What the Sticker Means for First Responders

When responders see the sticker, it signals that someone may need special consideration. First responders may:

Anticipate possible communication difficulties

Reduce lights, sirens, or loud noises when possible

Be patient with delayed or unpredictable responses

Provide extra mobility assistance

Adjust instructions to be simpler and easier to understand

“This program is about awareness and compassion,” Jones said. “By knowing ahead of time that someone may need extra help, we can keep emergencies calmer and safer for everyone.”

Stickers are free of charge and available at the Van Wert Fire Department. Community members may stop by the station to request one for themselves or a family member.