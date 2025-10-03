VWFD offers Respond With Care program
VW independent staff/submitted information
The Van Wert Fire Department has announced the launch of its new “Respond With Care – Special Needs Occupant Sticker Program.”
The program provides free stickers that alert firefighters, EMS, and law enforcement that someone inside a home or vehicle may have special needs requiring extra care during an emergency.
“These stickers give our first responders a quick way to know when they may need to adjust how they approach a situation,” said Fire Chief Jon D. Jones. “It helps us prepare to respond with patience, understanding, and the right kind of support.”
The sticker is available to anyone with special needs, including:
- Individuals with autism spectrum disorder
- People who are deaf or hard of hearing
- Those who are blind or visually impaired
- Individuals with mobility challenges
- Anyone with cognitive or developmental differences
Where to Place the Sticker
- At Home: On or near the front door where responders can see it immediately.
- On a Vehicle: On the rear window, clearly visible to approaching responders.
What the Sticker Means for First Responders
When responders see the sticker, it signals that someone may need special consideration. First responders may:
- Anticipate possible communication difficulties
- Reduce lights, sirens, or loud noises when possible
- Be patient with delayed or unpredictable responses
- Provide extra mobility assistance
- Adjust instructions to be simpler and easier to understand
“This program is about awareness and compassion,” Jones said. “By knowing ahead of time that someone may need extra help, we can keep emergencies calmer and safer for everyone.”
Stickers are free of charge and available at the Van Wert Fire Department. Community members may stop by the station to request one for themselves or a family member.
