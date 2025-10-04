Bluffton wins shootout vs. Crestview

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

BLUFFTON — It was a night of big plays in Bluffton but in the end, the state ranked Pirates (No. 3, Division VI) were too much for Crestview as they defeated the Knights 49-34. It was Crestview’s first NWC loss of season (5-2, 3-1 NWC), while Bluffton improved to 6-1 (3-1 NWC).

Crestview running back Braxton Leeth continued his assault on the record book by rushing 39 times for 392 yards and four touchdowns, which unofficially gives him 1,818 yards on the season, which breaks the single season record of 1,771 yards held by Briggs Orsbon. Leeth also has 28 rushing touchdowns.

During Friday night’s game, he had touchdown runs of four and 70 yards in the first quarter, with the latter giving Crestview a 14-13 lead at the of the period. He added scoring runs of 37 and seven yards in the third quarter, and caught a 3-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

“Offensively, we were able to get our run game going early and that continued into the second half,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “We were without the services of (offensive lineman) Denver McDougall tonight, so we had to reply on a combination of junior Evan Myers and freshmen Hudson Buuck. They did a fantastic job, and I am very proud of them.”

Bluffton scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, one on a 2-yard run by Kizer Young and a 66-yard pass from Tayte Giesige to Keatyn Schaffer, which gave the Pirates a 13-0 lead. Leeth’s two touchdowns put the Knights ahead 14-13, the only time Crestview would lead in the game.

In the second quarter, Giesige fired a 79-yard scoring strike to Kain Wright to give the Pirates a 21-14 advantage, then with just under two minutes left, Giesige scored on a 17-yard run to bump the lead to 28-14.

“Defensively, we knew they had big play ability, but unfortunately, we were not able to consistently stop them,” Harting said. We had many opportunities to make a big play, but just came up short.”

Leeth’s 37-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the second half pulled Crestview to within seven, 28-21, but Bluffton answered with a 7-yard run by Parker Lovell to extend the lead to 35-21. Leeth’s 7-yard scoring run made it 35-27, but Lovell’s 10-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter increased Bluffton’s lead to 42-27, which proved to be too much for Crestview to overcome. Halfway through the fourth quarter, Leeth caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Huxley Grose to keep the Knights within striking distance, 42-34, but Lovell’s third touchdown of the night, a 1-yard run with under two minutes left, secured the victory for the Pirates.

The two teams combined for 952 yards of total offense, with 481 by Crestview and 471 by Bluffton. Giesige completed 8-of-12 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 130 yards and a score on 11 carries. Wright caught two passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. Grose completed 15-of-23 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, with eight completions going to Liam Putman for 48 yards.

“I’m proud of the way our guys continued to fight all night long,” Harting said. “We are a good football team but if we want to be a great football team, we need to make plays in crucial moments of big game. We have a difficult road ahead of us the remainder of the season, but every goal we have is still achievable.”

Leeth wasn’t the only one to have a record breaking night. Hayden Perrott kicked four extra points, giving him the school’s career PAT record previously held by Kaden Kreischer (104).

Crestview will travel to Columbus Grove on Friday.