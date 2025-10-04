Van Wert High School announces homecoming court

This year’s homecoming court (front row): Ixchell Castillo, Jaida Watson, Brenna Kimmet, Maria Parrish, Harmony Schuerman, and Noelle Byrum. Back row: Cal Byrum, Austin Deitemeyer, Tristan Blackmore, Brock Stoller, Carter Wright, and Quintin Parrish. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s a staple of any high school football season and the festivities will kick off in Van Wert next week.

That of course is homecoming, and Van Wert High School’s student council is proud to announce this year’s homecoming court and schedule of events.

2025 Van Wert homecoming court members include freshman attendants Ixchell Castillo and Cal Byrum; sophomores Jaida Watson and Austin Deitemeyer; junior attendants Noelle Byrum and Quintin Parrish; senior queen candidates Brenna Kimmet, Maria Parrish, and Harmony Schuerman, and senior king candidates Tristan Blackmore, Brock Stoller, and Carter Wright.

The annual homecoming parade will kick things off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 8. The parade will proceed from Jefferson Street to Fountain Park, with the traditional Powder Puff game, pitting junior girls against senior girls will follow at Eggers Stadium. Admission to the Power Puff game is $1.

The presentation of the court and announcement of homecoming queen and king will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, October 10, at Eggerss Stadium, before the football game against Ottawa-Glandorf, which will kick off at 7 p.m.

The annual homecoming dance for all high school students will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 11, at Van Wert High School.