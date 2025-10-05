AEP customers affected by outages

VW independent staff

A pair of power outage affected AEP customers in the Van Wert area on Saturday.

The first outage occurred at 9:37 a.m. affecting 749 customers. Power was restored at 11:11 a.m. and the cause of the outage remains under investigation.

The second outage was on a much smaller scale – it affected just one customer and happened after a squirrel made contact with AEP equipment. It occurred at 10:36 a.m. and power was restored at 1:53 p.m.