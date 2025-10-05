Clock status unknown…

It’s been a number of months since the non-functional Van Wert National Bank clock was taken down for repair assessment, but there’s no word on what may be needed or if the clock will eventually be re-installed. The iconic clock, which is owned by the Van Wert County Foundation, was removed and refurbished last year but after just two months, it wasn’t working properly. It was disassembled and sent to a different restoration company for further evaluation. Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker did not respond to requests for an update on the clock. VW independent file photo