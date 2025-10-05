Knights soccer, VW volleyball fall

VW independent sports

Soccer

Kenton 5 Crestview 4

At Kenton, the Lady Knights lost a close one to the Wildcats, 5-4 on Saturday. Cylee Grubb had one goal off an assist by Emma Ward. Evie Williman had one unassisted goal and Ellie Ward had one unassisted goal and one goal by penalty kick. Dakota Thornell had 16 saves on the night.

Crestview (5-9-2) will play at Columbus Grove tonight.

Volleyball

Waynesfield-Goshen 3 Van Wert 0

Waynesfield-Goshen swept Van Wert 25-22, 25-6, 25-19 in non-conference volleyball action on Saturday. Flannery Foster led the Cougars with seven kills, Brissia Ickes had 11 assists and Amaya Dowdy had nine digs.

The Cougars (1-19) will travel to Antwerp tonight, then will finish the regular season at Kenton on Tuesday.