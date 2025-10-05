Lithium-ion battery safety the focus of weeklong effort

Tisha Fast State Farm team member Kaylin Hodge-Miller is shown with Van Wert’s Dietrich Rinehart, Cam Miller and Captain Brian Ankney to promote how to safely use and dispose of lithium-ion batteries. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert and Convoy Fire Departments are teaming up with State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association to promote Fire Prevention Week October 5-11, and this year’s theme, “Charge Into Safety: Lithium-ion Batteries in Your Home.” This year’s focus on lithium-ion batteries works to better educate the public about how to buy, charge, and dispose of/recycle them safely.

Most of the electronics in our homes – smartphones, tablets, power and lawn tools, laptops, e-cigarettes, headphones, and toys, to name just a few – are powered by lithium-ion batteries. If not used correctly or damaged, they can overheat and start a fire or explode. “Charge into Fire Safety™: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home” provides the information, guidance, and resources needed to use lithium-ion batteries with caution and care.

“Lithium-ion batteries are powerful, convenient, and they’re just about everywhere,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “Making sure the public knows how to handle them safely is critical to minimizing the potential risks they present.”

In coordination with NFPA, Van Wert and Convoy Fire Departments and local State Farm agent Tisha Fast are encouraging all residents to actively support this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign by following these tips and guidelines:

Buy only listed products

When buying a product that uses a lithium-ion battery, take time to research it. Look for a stamp from a nationally recognized testing lab on the packaging and product, which means that it meets established safety standards.

Many products sold online and in stores may not meet safety standards and could increase the risk of fire.

Charge devices safely

Always use the cables that come with the product to charge it. Also, charge the device in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

If you need a new charger, buy one from the manufacturer or one that the manufacturer has approved.

Charge your device on a hard surface. Don’t charge it under a pillow, on a bed, or on a couch. This could cause a fire.

Don’t overcharge your device. Unplug it or remove the battery when it’s fully charged.

Dispose of/recycle batteries responsibly

Don’t throw lithium-ion batteries in the trash or regular recycling bins because they could catch fire.

Recycling your device or battery at a safe battery recycling location is the best way to dispose of them. Visit call2recycle.org to find a recycling spot. In Van Wert County, the nearest spots are Decatur (IN) Ace Hardware and Lowe’s in Lima.

In support of these messages, Fast recently donated toolkits of Fire Prevention Week resources to Van Wert and Convoy fire departments, providing activities and information for children and adults alike that include age-appropriate messages about lithium-ion batteries and other home fire safety and prevention resources.

“Helping people manage the risks of everyday life is a fundamental part of our mission,” said Rasheed Merritt, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at State Farm. “Through our work with NFPA and local fire departments leading up to and during Fire Prevention Week, we are playing an active role in reducing the risk of home fires in communities.”

Fire Prevention Week is celebrated throughout North America every October and is the oldest U.S. public health observance on record. For more than 100 years, Fire Prevention Week has worked to educate people about the risk of home fires and ways to minimize them. Local fire departments, schools, and community organizations play a key role in bringing Fire Prevention Week to life in their communities each year and spreading basic but critical fire safety messages.