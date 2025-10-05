Monday Mailbag: short yardage, tush push

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about the shotgun and goal line situations, the tush push and padded concussion helmet covers.

Q: I’m not going to mention any teams – I have seen multiple teams not do it. Why don’t high school teams when on the one yard line or less have the quarterback abandon the shotgun formation and move up under center and run the ball? It just doesn’t make sense not to utilize size and power football occasionally? I’m sure today’s athletes can learn this type of formation. Quickest way from point A to B a straight line. Thanks! Name withheld upon request

A: You’re not the only one who asks about this and it’s done at all levels of football. I’ve asked it myself more than once. It really does drive some fans bonkers and I do think it’s a valid question.

I received your question last Monday and I’ve had some time to ponder it. Could I just ask some coaches? Of course and I will, but here’s my theory – teams, especially at the high school level, that run all shotgun or spread aren’t about to jump into a full house T or other tight formation in goal line or short yardage situations. It’s not their strength, it’s not something they normally run and to use it would require time in practice, time to practice a different center-quarterback exchange. It’s time that could be spent on other things because at the high school level, practice time is very limited. It’d be like asking St. Marys Memorial to go from their old Wing-T or full house set to the shotgun. Teams are using the old adage “dance with the one who brung you.”

I agree, the quickest way from Point A to Point B is a straight line, but not all quarterbacks are suited to run a QB sneak and to add to that, if you think about it, how is running from the shotgun or spread in a goal line situation any different that handing off to a tailback stationed seven yards back in the ‘I’ formation, or a back 3-5 yards off the line of scrimmage in the pistol formation? Don’t get me wrong – I love seeing a team line up in a tight formation and punch it in from the one yard line.

It’s my conclusion that coaches are simply playing to their strength and using what the team is most familiar with. Coaches – I know you read this – How’d I do? Is it accurate? Let me know.

Q: We hear so much about the “tush push” and see linemen pushing running backs forward. Didn’t this used to be illegal? Also, are the soft-looking covers on a few players’ helmets designed to protect against concussions? Vince Barnhart, Van Wert

A: Yes Vince, the tush push absolutely used to be against the rules, but it’s actually been legal in the NFL since 2006. While many teams at all levels use it from time to time, the Philadelphia Eagles are best known for it. They run it with great success with quarterback Jalen Hurts, so much so that they covert 96 percent of their fourth and one attempts. There was a movement to ban it during the offseason, but it failed when put to a vote by the owners.

Before the tush push, it was known as the “Bush Push” and it stemmed from 2005 USC-Notre Dame game, when quarterback Matt Leinhart received some help in the form of a push from running back Reggie Bush into the end zone. It should have been a penalty, but no flag was thrown, and it turned out to be the winning touchdown.

The helmet cover that you’re referring to is commonly called a Guardian Cap. It’s described as a soft-shell padded helmet cover designed to reduce impact severity. I’ve seen them at the high school level and they’re used in the NHL as well. The idea is to reduce concussions but to this point, there’s no scientific evidence they actually work. However, my unscientific self says they certainly can’t hurt.

If you have a sports question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.