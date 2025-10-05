Parkway homecoming court…

The Parkway High School student government is inviting the Panther community to the school’s annual homecoming football game this Friday night against Fort Recovery. This year’s homecoming court includes (back row, left to right) junior attendant Piper Eguia, sophomore attendant Maria Buogo and freshman attendant Hadley Stover. Senior queen candidates are (front row, left to right) Addison Fisher, Jordyn Schaefer and Brittyn Bruns. The homecoming parade and powderpuff football game were held on Sunday. Photo submitted