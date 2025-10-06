Clock now in storage, further repairs more than expected

The historic Van Wert National Bank clock in downtown Van Wert is now in secure storage. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The iconic Van Wert National Bank clock that stood at the intersection of Main St. and Washington St. in downtown Van Wert for many decades is now in storage.

In 2023, Main Street Van Wert initiated a project to rehabilitate the clock and approached the Van Wert County Foundation for grant funding. As part of the grant agreement, ownership of the clock was to be transferred from the City of Van Wert to The Van Wert County Foundation to ensure its long-term preservation.

A fundraising drive was then spearheaded by Main Street Van Wert to cover the cost of repairs and restoration. The community responded and approximately $60,000 was raised via private donations. No taxpayer funds were used for the restoration project.

Main Street Van Wert selected and contracted a vendor, Smith’s Bell and Clock Service of Camby, Indiana, to complete the restoration and installation. However, upon being re-installed in July of 2024, it quickly became apparent that the project had not been completed satisfactorily, as the clock became stuck at 5:06 shortly thereafter. When operating properly, the clock, which previously ran on a mechanism that was largely underground, was supposed to run via the internet and keep time with atomic time. Other planned enhancements included LED lighting with color changing capabilities for various holidays and other events.

In addition to not functioning properly, concerns were raised about the structural integrity of the clock. Shortly thereafter, Smith’s Bell and Clock Service closed for good.

To protect the historic piece, The Foundation intervened, withheld funds from Smith’s and had the clock transported to Verdin in Cincinnati – an established and reputable clock restoration company – for evaluation. What came next was sticker shock.

“Verdin’s assessment estimated that restoring the clock would cost between $100,000 and $150,000, while a completely new clock could be constructed for under $50,000,” Baker stated in an email received Monday morning. “Given these findings, the Foundation requested that the clock be returned to Van Wert, where it has since been placed in secure storage. It will remain there indefinitely until Main Street Van Wert identifies additional funding sources or a qualified contractor capable of satisfactorily completing the project.”



Baker also said the Foundation will continue to work collaboratively with community partners to ensure the clock’s eventual return to public display, but added no plans have been identified and a timeline for permanent rehabilitation has not been set.

The clock was built by the McClintock-Loomis Company around 1917 and was moved to it’s well known location around 1923. The clock features Seth Thomas clockworks, which were high quality clockworks at that time.