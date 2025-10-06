Elks hosting supper for local veterans

Submitted information

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will be hosting a free spaghetti supper for all veterans of the Van Wert County area.

It will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 23, at the Elks Lodge, 1197 Elks Drive, Van Wert. The supper is free to all veterans. Spouses, children and parents of veterans are welcome to attend. Cost for adults (non-veterans) is $7 and $3 for chilren ages 4-10.