Lawrence “Larry” David Schoonover

Lawrence “Larry” David Schoonover, 84, loving husband, father,and grandfather peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 1, 2025 surrounded by family and loved ones at Van Wert Manor.

He was born July 9, 1941 to Frank Schoonover, Sr. and Emma (Taylor) Schoonover of Paulding, who both preceded him in death. In April, 1961. Larry married his soul mate, Beverly Dempsey, and enjoyed 64 years of blissful marriage.

Larry served 20 years in the US Army, serving two tours in Vietnam and was awarded two Purple Hearts, three tours in Germany and one tour in Korea. He was the Van Wert Postmaster for several years until he retired in 2001. He was a Past Master of the Mason Lodge in Karlsruhe Germany, a member of the Shriners, Scottish Right, Van Wert VFW, Van Wert American Legion and DAV.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Schoonover; children, David (Jeanine) Schoonover, Kimberly (Gary) Metcalfe, Laura Schoonover, Karen Hershey, and Valerie (Mike) VanArtsdalen; one brother, Tom Tyler of Shippenville, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Carolyn Murphey of Dallas, Texas, and Emma Raines of Van Wert; 15 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, and his two furbabies, Dapple and Duke.

Larry was proceeded in death by his stepfather, Clifford Tyler Sr.; brothers, Frank Schoonover Jr and Clifford (Butch) Tyler Jr, and sister Gloria Felger.

At Larry’s request, there will be no public visitation, but a graveside service will be open to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 11 at Ridge Cemetery in Middle Point. A celebration of life will be held at the Van Wert American Legion at 2 p.m. the same day.

Donations in Larry’s memory may be made to Legacy Hospice, 2615 Ft. Amanda Road, Suite A, Lima.

