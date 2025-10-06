Lee Greenwood returning to the NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

In less than two weeks, Country music icon Lee Greenwood will take the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 17. The concert is presented by Greenway Bank with support from Bruce and Julie Kennedy and JoAnne Wolford.

Lee Greenwood

With a career spanning decades and a voice that has moved generations, Greenwood promises an evening of timeless hits and heartfelt stories. He has earned multiple CMA and ACM Awards, a Grammy Award for Top Male Vocal Performance on “I.O.U,” in 1985, and a multitude of other prestigious awards nominations. His discography includes twenty-two studio albums, seven compilation albums, seven No. 1 hits, and thirty-eight singles including songs like “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring On Her Finger Time on Her Hands,” “She’s Lyin’,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns if You’re the Rose,” “Dixie Road,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going Going Gone,” “You Got A Good Love Comin’,” among others.

Born Melvin Lee Greenwood in South Gate, California, Greenwood first honed his craft in Las Vegas showrooms before making the move to Nashville in 1979. His versatility, rooted in jazz, R&B, and pop, continues to shape a sound that resonates with fans across generations. Audiences can expect his signature anthem “God Bless the U.S.A.” -written in 1983 to be played at the Niswonger.

Now in 2025, Greenwood continues to tour and connect with fans across the country. Through decades of dedication to his craft, Lee Greenwood has secured his place as a celebrated voice in American music.

For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.