Public invited to library’s book discussion

Submitted information

The Brumback Library invites the community to join its book discussion at 6 p.m. Monday, November 3, at the main library. This month’s selection is The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness by social psychologist Jonathan Haidt.

In The Anxious Generation, Haidt explores how the rapid rise of smartphones, social media, and screen-based childhoods have fundamentally reshaped the way young people grow, connect, and think. Drawing on years of research, he argues that the shift from play-based, in-person childhoods to online, hyper-connected ones has contributed to the alarming increase in anxiety, depression, and loneliness among today’s youth. Haidt also offers insights into how families, schools, and communities can help restore balance and resilience in the next generation.

Copies of The Anxious Generation are available to borrow from the Brumback Library. Community members are encouraged to read the book prior to the discussion and come prepared to share thoughts, questions, and perspectives in a welcoming group setting.