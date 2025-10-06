Random Thoughts: football, volleyball

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts includes fun facts, Thursday Night Lights, a brutal volleyball district, plus the collapse of Texas and Penn State,

Fun fact

The number of passes thrown by Van Wert quarterback Zach Crummey during Friday’s game against St. Marys Memorial, 40, was the same number of passes the Roughriders threw through the first six games combined.

Crummey made the most of his attempts, completing 28 of his throws for 461 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. 18 of those passes went to Micah Cowan for 330 yards. When you throw in Caleb Schmidt’s 42 carries, 315 yards and six touchdowns, it’s accurate to say the stat man was working overtime Friday night.

Fun fact II

In Columbus Grove’s first three games, the Bulldogs gave up 89 points. It’s fair to point out those first three opponents were Pandora-Gilboa, Liberty-Benton and Patrick Henry, three teams with a combined record of 17-4. In the four games following, Columbus Grove has given up exactly seven ponits and has outscored them 175-7. Crestview comes into Friday’s game averaging 37 points per game, so something has to give.

Thursday Night Lights

Statewide, there are 23 high school football games set to be played this Thursday night. The main reason – a shortage of officials on Friday night.

One of the games on this Thursday’s slate is Spencerville at Lima Central Catholic, but it’s not due to an officials shortage. Lima Sr. is playing a home game Friday night, making Spartan Stadium unavailable, and according to Lima Central Catholic Athletic Director Liam Stolly, the two schools agreed to play on Thursday night, instead of Saturday.

Brutal

This might be the toughest volleyball district in Ohio. It’s certainly the most difficult in Division VI. St. Henry is the top seed, followed by Coldwater, Parkway, Marion Local, Crestview and Lincolnview. Those are just the top teams. Oof.

Wow

Texas and Penn State were ranked No. 1-2 in the Associated Press preseason college football poll and now, both are out of the poll, which is stunning.

Was Texas overhyped? Absolutely. Was Arch Manning overhyped? Absolutely, although I sort of feel bad for him – he didn’t ask for this. Some so-called experts tabbed him as the Heisman Trophy winner and the first overall pick in next year’s NFL draft. That kind of talk always mystified me, because if he was so good, why didn’t he beat out Quinn Ewers last season and/or the season before?

Penn State’s fall is baffling. On paper, they have talent, lots of talent. Drew Allar could have been a first round draft pick had he declared after last season but now, his draft stock has seemingly taken a hit. Losing to Oregon at home isn’t the worst thing in the world, although it appeared the Nittany Lions were well on their way to a win in that game. Losing to previously 0-4 UCLA is mind boggling. By the way, head coach James Franklin probably isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. His buyout alone is $56 million and that doesn’t include money for the rest of the staff.

Say what you will about the polls, but this is why there shouldn’t be a poll until three weeks into the season.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments about any of the above topics, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.